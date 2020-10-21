Jefferson County Health Department increasing contact tracing as case numbers rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department is looking to hire more contact tracers within the next month in anticipation of another spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It requires understanding confidentiality, understanding how to communicate and educate properly,” Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks said. “We tell them what they need to do, whether it is to monitor symptoms or get a test done. We talk about how do we make sure the employer or a school is informed properly."
Hicks said the department has about 70 contact tracers trained right now. They hire more through a hiring company.
“It may take two or three attempts," Hicks said. “Sometimes we have to call in the evening times or the weekends if we cant get a hold of somebody.”
Hicks said each contact tracer can have around a dozen cases at a time and they get new ones each day. He said as cases in the county rise, the department has to hire more to make sure all cases are being handled.
“If we need 200 people, we will have 200 people," Hicks said.
Hicks said every answer remains confidential. The department only gives your information to the state and warns others you’ve been in contact with, but they won’t use your name. He said it should always be a phone call and before COVID, they would go door to door.
“You are not going to get a text message from the health department," Hicks said. “That is not what happens.”
Hicks said it is important to answer the contact tracer, even if you’ve already told anyone you may have exposed.
“I do think it is good if you feel comfortable to inform people that you know are high risk and around you in your orbit, but still let the health department know, because there may be people you aren’t thinking about," Hicks said.
Hicks said don’t wait to quarantine until you get a call from a contact tracer, it may take multiple days.
