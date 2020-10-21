JCDH: COVID-19 testing fatigue could be impacting turnout at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are warning against COVID-19 fatigue. They say they are starting to see it in the number of people getting tested.
Birmingham city and county health department leaders once again pushing the community to get tested for COVID-19 especially as we head into the winter months.
“Anybody can come. It doesn’t matter what symptoms you have or not,” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.
Testing at the Legion Field site is dwindling according to Dr. David Hicks. Several weeks ago, hundreds of people were being tested a day. Now on average about 30 tests per day. Hicks believes one of the reasons is people are tired of it.
“This is testing fatigue. I’m tired of hearing about testing. Either I’ve done it or I’m just through with this COVID-19. I think that’s realistic. There are some people who fall in that bucket,” Hicks said.
Another reason could be people who test positive worrying about having enough time off from work or school and the impact that could have on their finances. Hicks calls that unfortunate but it’s something he respects.
Hicks says you have to think about the bigger picture when it comes to testing.
“If everybody does their part even though it may be inconvenient and does have its challenges, everyone doing their part helps the overall response and how to control this,” Hicks added.
We’re told testing increases after big holidays and big football games but then drops back down.
The testing site is open at Legion Field almost every day. There are also testing sites all over central Alabama. Visit the link below for more information.
