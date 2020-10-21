Investigation underway into cause of Pine Ridge Apartments fire in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s fire chief says it could be awhile before we find out what caused a fire that destroyed two buildings at an apartment complex.
The fire destroyed buildings number four and five at Pine Ridge Apartments in East Gadsden.
Fire chief Stephen Carroll says the city’s fire marshal, an assistant and a state Fire marshal have started an investigation into what could have caused it.
Carroll says he has no idea what caused the fire and says forensics analysis might be needed and might take some time.
The fire also melted siding on two surrounding buildings, three and six. Residents who lived in those buildings were told not to return for 24 hours in case the fire rekindled . Those residents began returning home Thursday.
The American Red Cross is working with the property manager at Pine Ridge, Karren Literall, to find at least temporary housing for some 30 displaced residents.
