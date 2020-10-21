2 Hoover embraces being underdog as Bucs head to #1 Thompson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A region championship is up for grabs this Friday for our Sideline Game of the Week as second-ranked Hoover travels to top-ranked Thompson.
When it comes to the Hoover vs. Thompson rivalry, Hoover head coach Josh Niblett knows one thing.
“I take it real personal," he said.
Hoover has lost three straight to Thompson, including two semifinal matchups. Despite being 9-0 so far this season, the Bucs have been considered the underdogs and it’s something they’ve embraced.
“We’ve been doubted a lot this season especially when it comes to Thompson and Hewitt so we’re just trying to gain that respect back," said Hoover quarterback Josh Lundy.
“We’re a quiet 9-0, but the thing about it is what this group has done, what they’ve been able to overcome and how they’ve meshed together. In certain games, we’ve won every game you can play from outscoring them, get stops, come from behind," said Niblett.
It’s that experience the Bucs hope pays off on Friday, although they already believe they have an edge this year with how this team has bonded.
“Everyone’s on the same page, last year we felt like a couple of people were off and all for themselves, but I feel like this team is really locked in," said Hoover wide receiver Malik Thomas.
With a defense that’s only giving up 16.9 points per game to an offense loaded with weapons, Hoover looks for revenge Friday as they try to get back to that championship standard.
