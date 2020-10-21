Hamilton campus of Bevill State awarded $1.5 million grant

School administrators have worked with them to develop programs to train skilled workers needed for in-demand jobs. “We’re trying to increase our capacity to produce skilled workers in that field in all of our service area,” explained Leslie Hartley, Dean of Instruction at Bevill State. That money will help double the size of the welding area that currently has 15 booths for students to train in. The grant also allows for scholarships for people who have lost jobs or income from the coal downturn and or are in recovery from substance abuse programs.