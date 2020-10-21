Hamilton campus of Bevill State awarded $1.5 million grant

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the Hamilton campus of Bevill State Community College a $1.5 million grant to turn the school into a Workforce Rapid Training Center.
“There’s a great need for skills training, specifically access to advance skills training which is embedded in our welding program,” according to Interim School President Chris Cox.
School administrators have worked with them to develop programs to train skilled workers needed for in-demand jobs. “We’re trying to increase our capacity to produce skilled workers in that field in all of our service area,” explained Leslie Hartley, Dean of Instruction at Bevill State. That money will help double the size of the welding area that currently has 15 booths for students to train in. The grant also allows for scholarships for people who have lost jobs or income from the coal downturn and or are in recovery from substance abuse programs.
“We are here to train you, not just to give you training in education, but to prepare you for the world, prepare you for a job. That job is going to be high skilled, but also high wage,” Cox continued.
Bevill State gets the money in January. It has three years to buy the equipment and make necessary changes to grow its welding program. School officials say that’s a deadline they can meet.
