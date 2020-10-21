GBHS, partners hold ‘Make a Dog’s Day’ raffle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help dogs in need and win a brand new car!
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) Young Professionals' Board, in partnership with Hendrick Subaru Hoover and Abbey Residential, have launched the “Make A Dog’s Day” Fundraising Campaign.
From now until through Nov. 2, raffle tickets can be purchased, with the prize being a 2-year lease for a brand new 2021 Subaru Outback Premium!
The campaign aims to raise money and increase awareness for overlooked shelter animals.
GBHS will get 100 percent of the profits.
