First Alert for increasing rain chances by the end of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack is showing us mostly clear and dry this morning. We should start out the day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Most of us are in the 60s with a few spots north of Birmingham in the upper 50s. If you are a fan of yesterday’s weather, you will likely enjoy today’s forecast. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s by 10 AM. We should see high temperatures approach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. We should stay dry today with the best chance for rain occurring in far southeast Alabama. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will be a little higher, but it should still feel nice outside.