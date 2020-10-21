First Alert for increasing rain chances by the end of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! First Alert AccuTrack is showing us mostly clear and dry this morning. We should start out the day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Most of us are in the 60s with a few spots north of Birmingham in the upper 50s. If you are a fan of yesterday’s weather, you will likely enjoy today’s forecast. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s by 10 AM. We should see high temperatures approach the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. We should stay dry today with the best chance for rain occurring in far southeast Alabama. Plan for easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will be a little higher, but it should still feel nice outside.
First Alert for Warm Temperatures Continuing This Week: Above average temperatures will likely continue for the remainder of the week with highs in the lower 80s. Our average high for October 21 is 74°F, so we will likely remain 5-8 degrees above average. Morning temperatures will also remain warm for this time of the year with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing chance of seeing scattered showers and a few storms by Friday and Saturday. Most of Thursday is forecast to be relatively dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower Thursday afternoon. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to lift to the north giving us a chance for scattered showers Friday. Latest model runs are not as aggressive on our rain chances for Friday. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and a few storms Friday with highs in the lower 80s.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend will continue to remain warm with a chance for showers and storms. Latest model runs this morning are increasing our rain chances on Saturday to around 40-50%. With a few more clouds in place, temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry with only an isolated shower possible in east Alabama. Highs in the lower 80s with morning temperatures in the lower 60s.
Looking Ahead Towards Next Week: Models are hinting that a surge of cold air may try to move into the Southeast by the middle and end of next week. There are timing differences on when we will see rain and cooler temperatures. We will introduce small rain chances each day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. If the cool air moves into Central Alabama, it might not occur until next Friday or Saturday. Still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast. We will keep you updated as the models continue to change.
Tropical Update: We continue to watch Epsilon spin in the Central Atlantic. It is now our 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Winds are up to 85 mph as it moves to the northwest at 10-15 mph. Confidence is increasing that Epsilon will stay east of Bermuda as it moves into the northern Atlantic. Epsilon will not have any impact on the United States as it will remain out over open waters. The rest of the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean remain quiet. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30.
