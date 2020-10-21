Election 2020: Dos and Don’ts at the poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The upcoming election is two weeks away and there are a few preparations you can make now if you are planning to vote in person.
“If you’re going to vote in person you need to make sure that you go to your assigned polling spot on election day,” says Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
Sample ballots and reading materials are allowed inside your voting booth. You can also wear a t-shirt, buttons, and a hat for the candidate of your choice.
“What you cannot do is to take campaign material and pass it out inside the polling site,” says Merrill. “Now 30 feet beyond the entrance to the polling site you’re welcome to be able to do that but cannot actually pass out materials inside the polling site.”
If you are licensed to carry a firearm, could you bring along with you inside you polling place?
“As long as that location allows for the open carry to occur,” says Merrill. “If it doesn’t you should not be carrying that inside.”
What about the voter that wants to to share their experience inside their booth online?
“You can take ballot selfies but you have to make sure that no one else is featured in your picture,” Merill says. “You can actually take a picture of your ballot and post their ballot online. They can post it on Facebook or Twitter or any other social media platform.”
If you do choose to vote in person, your polling site will be equipped with masks and they are prepared to social distance to ensure voters safety.
“We will have masks for people that would like to have them at all 1,980 polling sites all of our poll workers will be wearing masks” says Merill. “They’ll have on latex and non latex gloves they’ll be hand sanitizer everywhere and disinfectant wipes and disinfectant spray. All of our polling sites will be cleaned prior to Election Day and then after the election will be returned back to pre election condition.”
Merrill says the state is more than ready for this year’s election.
“We have been preparing for this for a couple of years now. The successful administration of the election in Alabama will be one to be looked at as a model for other states.”
