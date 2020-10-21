Calhoun County to hold drive-through Prescription Drug Takeback Day

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County will be observing National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday at area pharmacies.
One thing that makes this one different is social distancing.
It will be done at each location with a drive-through set up due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is sponsoring this event, which will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The agency wants your unneeded or expired medications, in part, to prevent opioid abuse.
The event will take place at the Walgreen’s in Jacksonville and on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, and at the CVS in Oxford.
