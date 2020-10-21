2 brothers arrested for robberies in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two brothers face several counts of robbery after an investigation and arrest in Bessemer.
Bessemer Police Officers said a business was robbed Monday, October 19 in the 300 block of 14th Street South.
Officers arrived and spoke to employees and witnesses. Officers located an older model Toyota Celica in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue that matched the description of the car used in the robbery.
Detectives said evidence led them to arrest 42-year-old Willie Bob Kimble and 40-year-old Deamfus Kimble on Jefferson Avenue.
Detectives said they were able to recover money, a replica handgun along with other evidence from the robbery. The Kimble brothers were arrested and held for robbery first degree.
Upon further investigation officers said they determined the Kimble brothers also committed two other business robberies earlier this year in Bessemer. One robbery occurred in June and the other earlier in October.
Detectives charged each Kimble brother with three counts of robbery first degree each with a $15,000 bond. They will be held at the Jefferson County jail on a total bond of $45,000 each.
