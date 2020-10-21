Birmingham City Schools offering COVID testing for staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools started COVID testing services for staff this week. Staff could visit Wenonah High School to get a COVID test Monday and other locations will open this week for more testing.
“We’re strategically located around the city. We’re here on the west side, we’re going to be in the north side of town and the east side of town on Friday, so that teachers who live in each region can come to those,” said Anthony Gardner, CEO Alabama Regional Medical Services.
The next testing site will be at Arms Northern Health Center on Wednesday and Huffman High School on Friday.
The district is partnering with Alabama Regional Medical Services to provide testing - building on the relationship it already had with the school system.
“We have a health center there where we provide health services for the students and faculty at this high school, so we already have a relationship," Anthony Gardner, CEO Alabama Regional Medical Services, “So when this opportunity came along to make sure to make sure there is safety in the school system this was a natural fit.”
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said the sites are and effort keep staff safe and healthy - even as students continue virtual learning.
“Birmingham City Schools is just preparing for that time when they will ask the kids to come back to school, so we’re here preparing for that opportunity," said Anthony Gardner, CEO Alabama Regional Medical Services.
Employees will not be charged a copay for the test.
