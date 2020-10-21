Behind the Front: 2020 Winter Weather

Episode #131

Behind the Front: 2020 Winter Weather
WBRC Chief Meteorologist JP Dice and his partner in crime Jill Gilardi are sitting down this week to talk about winter weather this year. (Source: WBRC)
By Challis Wells | October 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 7:53 AM

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and his partner in crime Jill Gilardi are sitting down this week to talk about winter weather for 2020. This year has had plenty of surprises, so the team has taken a look at trends for the winter season to see what else might be in store.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn | iHeartRadio

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.