Ala. Secretary of State, Attorney General respond after Supreme Court ruling on curbside voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama officials responded Wednesday evening after the Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s order that would have allowed curbside voting in counties prepared to offer it during the November election.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s response is below:
I am proud to report the U.S. Supreme Court has now blocked a lower court’s order allowing the fraudulent practice of curbside voting in the State of Alabama.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked diligently with local election officials in all 67 counties to offer safe and secure voting methods - including through the in-person and mail-in processes. I am glad the Supreme Court has recognized our actions to expand absentee voting, while also maintaining the safeguards put into place by the state Legislature.
The fact that we have already shattered voter participation records with the election still being 13 days away is proof that our current voting options are easy, efficient, and accessible for all of Alabama’s voters.
Tonight’s ruling in favor of election integrity and security is once again a win for the people of Alabama.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s response is below:
We are pleased that the Supreme Court has again acted quickly to grant the State’s emergency stay request to clarify that Alabama’s laws will govern Alabama’s upcoming election. While our election laws are easily complied with, even during this pandemic, they ensure that Alabama voters can have confidence that they are voting in a fair election. The Supreme Court’s decision is a victory for Alabama’s election integrity and thus for Alabama voters.
As we argued in our stay request to the Supreme Court, Alabama has taken extraordinary measures to ensure that all voters can vote safely, while also ensuring that this election is conducted fairly, efficiently, and free from fraud. But Alabama law does not and has never provided for curbside voting. The district court’s decision to create it for the State was contrary to state and federal law.
Just as important, when States decide to authorize curbside voting, they typically do so through legislation and with months or years of careful planning. They don’t throw it together in a matter of weeks in the middle of a pandemic. That is a recipe for chaos that could end up making it harder, not easier, for people to vote. In addition to the specter of voters' cars backed up further than a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, there was the risk that would come from voters handing over open ballots to poll workers without being able to see whether a poll worker would actually deposit the ballot after taking it inside the polling place. Fortunately, with the Supreme Court’s action tonight, those risks have been averted.
