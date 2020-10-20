19-year-old victim recovering after shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.
Authorities say they were called to the 4900 block of Farrell Avenue at approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers located the victim, who had been shot in the arm. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to reports, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and an acquaintance.
The case remains under investigation. No information on any suspects has been released.
