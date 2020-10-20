Will the COVID-19 pandemic impact seasonal jobs during the holidays?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Retail Association says job postings have picked up close to pre-pandemic numbers and that’s a good indicator that things are moving in the right direction.
For those concerned about finding seasonal jobs this holiday, according to Help Wanted Online Data retail salespersons were among the most sought-after employees in August and experts expect the demand to grow over the coming months.
Nancy Dennis director of public relations with Alabama Retail Association said that applicants must be willing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks, as most companies are adopting those standards.
“We are just about 100 adds short of being where we were in August of last year,” Dennis said mid-September. “Delivery and fulfillment places are needing employees at this time and they will continue to need employees throughout the holiday shopping season.”
Dennis said scouring the social media pages of companies is a sure way to learn about what positions they are hiring for.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.