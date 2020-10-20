Warm and dry conditions continue Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is another dry and mild start to the morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s to start out the day. Our average low for October 20th is 51°F, so we are several degrees above average. First Alert AccuTrack shows us mostly clear with clouds well to our north and west. We have a stalled front to our north that will not be able to move into Alabama. With east-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph, we will continue to see another warm afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures dropping into the 70s by 6-7 p.m. It should be a beautiful afternoon for all outdoor activities.
First Alert for Continuing Warmth: Temperatures are forecast to remain above average through the weekend. Highs could climb into the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. We should stay dry Wednesday, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm on Thursday. If you are hoping for some colder weather, you might get your wish by the middle part of next week.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers and storms on Friday. Two systems will influence our rain chances Friday. Tropical moisture from the Gulf will try to move northwards enhancing our rain chances. The second system will be a trailing cold front to our northwest. The combination of the two will produce plenty of lift to produce clouds and rain. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 80s Friday afternoon with lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to continue Saturday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 70s. Best time to see scattered showers and a few storms will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday’s rain chance will likely occur east of I-65. Sunday is looking drier with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures are forecast to climb back into the lower 80s.
Next Week’s Forecast: Both of our long range models are hinting that a strong cold front could move into our area by next Tuesday giving us a higher chance to see showers and thunderstorms. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong storms, but plan for a big drop in temperatures once this system sweeps through our area Tuesday. Temperatures could trend 10-20 degrees below average by next Wednesday with highs struggling to hit 60°F with lows in the 30s.
Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Epsilon that is barely moving over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Epsilon has sustained winds up to 45 mph and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday. The good news about Epsilon is that it will not impact the eastern United States. It could approach Bermuda by Friday and Saturday, but the worst of the storm is forecast to remain well to the east of Bermuda. We are also watching a tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean that has a low chance (10%) to form in the next five days. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30, 2020.
