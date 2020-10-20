Warm and dry conditions continue Tuesday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers and storms on Friday. Two systems will influence our rain chances Friday. Tropical moisture from the Gulf will try to move northwards enhancing our rain chances. The second system will be a trailing cold front to our northwest. The combination of the two will produce plenty of lift to produce clouds and rain. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 80s Friday afternoon with lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances look to continue Saturday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the upper 70s. Best time to see scattered showers and a few storms will likely occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday’s rain chance will likely occur east of I-65. Sunday is looking drier with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures are forecast to climb back into the lower 80s.