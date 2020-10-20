UAB Study: COVID-19 rate less than 1% for dentists

“The extremely low infection rate supports the effectiveness of the recommendations from the American Dental Association, CDC and other agencies in helping to keep the dental team and their patients as safe as possible,” said Mia Geisinger, DDS, M.S., professor of periodontology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry and a co-author of the report. “The bottom line is that the dental profession has taken this issue extremely seriously, and it shows. This means that what dentists are doing — heightened infection control and increased attention to patient and dental team safety — is working.”