UAB announces rare uterus transplant program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Uterus transplants are so rare that UAB becomes just the fourth place in the country to offer them.
For women born without a uterus, with a condition that makes their uterus nonviable, or those who have to undergo hysterectomies, childbirth has long been impossible.
With medical advancements, uterus transplants have been done - and they will be done in Birmingham.
“If we started today, a woman referred tomorrow, would be ready to list for a transplant in the next couple of months,” said Dr. Paige Porrett, a nationally renowned transplant surgeon.
The process involves removing a uterus from a deceased donor and transferring it into a woman who qualifies for the procedure.
“Our surgical preparation is occurring at the same time that we are evaluating candidates, but I am hoping to list someone for transplant in the early part of 2021.”
The process is not an easy one, but for women who want to become mothers, this new program can change their lives.
“During my journey into uterus transplantation over the past couple of years, I also had the birth of my baby girl in my life to really show me on a personal level what children mean,” she said.
She says at the end of the day it’s a surgery that will give many women hope.
It is a temporary transplant. After birth, the uterus is removed so anti-rejection medication is no longer needed.
