Tuscaloosa PD searching for woman in relation to dead man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is investigating the death of a man, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest.
Officers responded to the a call of a dead person on 25th Street on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. The person was identified as 60-year-old Willie Armstrong. The VCU is investigating this as a homicide.
Tuscaloosa police are looking for a person of interest, identified as 30-year-old Kathy Dean.
Dean also goes by the nickname “Kat," and she is from the Tuscaloosa area.
Officers asks that anyone who knows Dean’s whereabouts to contact Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.