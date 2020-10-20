Tarrant City Schools return for in-person instruction

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Tarrant City Schools returned Monday for in-person instruction using a blended model.
Half of the students will attend on Monday and Tuesday each week. The other half of the students will attend on Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday is set aside for cleaning and disinfecting the school and is an e-learning day for students.
The morning arrival procedures and breakfast pickup went smoothly, according to a press release from school leaders.
Breakfast was distributed in paper bags for students to take to their classroom.
Students arrived with their Chromebooks in hand.
The district issued Chromebooks to each student beginning the day before school started on August 24, 2020.
Although students returned to class, they will continue to complete assignments online through Schoology, a Learning Management System.
