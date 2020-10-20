Some TCS students not logging on for online learning

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Letters go out this week to students and their families who are not only not doing their assignments, but not even bothering to log on to their computers in the Tuscaloosa County School System.
Administrators are working to address the problem of students, who in nine weeks of remote learning, have not even bothered to log on to do their schoolwork from home.
“We’ve had some who have just not logged in at all. We’ve had some who have just not been successful for one reason or another. So if they’re not successful, they have to come back to school,” Dr. Keri Johnson, Superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, said.
Around 7,500 students signed up for remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
“I know some schools have only sent one or two letters, maybe five letters. You’re not looking at a lot of students,” Johnson continued.
Tuscaloosa County Schools could not provide us an exact number of how students are being told they must return to school for in-person learning. Administrators said early on there were problems with for some students not being able to log on, have enough devices, MiFis or internet connectivity to do their assignments. But most of those problems have been fixed. Now, the school system wants to make sure students get the education they deserve.
“We can’t go another nine weeks without making sure they’ve gotten what they need,” she added.
Students who have not done any of the work will not get flat zeroes. They will get either an incomplete or a 50. Fifty is still a failing grade. It also is a red flag to school administrators that a student needs more support.
