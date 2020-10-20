Residents at Tuscaloosa apartment complex awakened by burglary suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man accused of breaking into several unlocked apartments early Tuesday morning.
Corey Rashadi Ruffins, 27, faces a charge of resisting arrest in addition to multiple burglary charges.
Police were called to the complex in the 500 block of Red Drew Avenue around 3:33 a.m.
While officers were on their way, dispatchers began to receive multiple 911 calls from residents of the same complex. Callers indicated the suspect was fleeing the area.
A total of five male and female victims, who live in separate units, all reported waking up to find the suspect in their bedrooms. They reported that he had gone through their belongings and stolen money from their wallets. The residents were able to alert one another of the intruder using a group chat app.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and caught him after a short foot chase that ended at 3:45 a.m. in an area between Red Drew and Gene Stallings avenues.
Ruffins will be booked in to the Tuscaloosa County Jail later today.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.