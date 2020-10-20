Regal Cinemas closing all theaters, when they could possibly reopen

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A team member at the Regal 16 Cinemas in Trussville claimed he and several coworkers were told about the closings two days before their final shift.
The company blames the shutter on movie delays, like the latest James Bond flick “No Time to Die" being pushed back to Spring 2021.
“They are all being furloughed, ” Steve, the parent of an employee said.
Steve hoped that his son would get to return to work; when that will be is still unknown.
“They said if there are enough movies coming out for the holiday weekend, like Christmas, they may open up. Otherwise, it could be pushed back to next year.”
His son, he says, will focus on school and look for work elsewhere.
The Department of Labor says employees can file for unemployment but they will have to wait until the company officially closes.
