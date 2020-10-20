Programs offering after school care during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The need for childcare continued to increase as some school districts were not offering after school care or extracurricular activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs across the Metro Birmingham area said families were frantically trying to make accommodations as more school districts transitioned to traditional in-person instruction.
“It’s just important for kids to have a safe place to go each and every day after school and parents can work without worry,” said Rhonda Elmore YMCA executive director of youth development.
Elmore said the YMCA would begin picking up students from select schools; others not eligible for transport could get dropped off.
The YMCA Afterschool Academy costs $50 to $72 a week.
A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club is another option.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had canceled after-school transportation but the organization encouraged parents to take their students to their preferred site.
“They can get a little physical education, they can run around in the gym and burn off some steam and then just hang out with some friends, people their age,” Rakia Hassell with A.G Gaston Boys and Girls Club said.
Tutoring and help with homework were also available, according to Hassell.
