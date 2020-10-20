’Not expecting to hear the news so fast’: Tua’s mom talks about her #1 starting for the Miami Dolphins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s official! The Miami Dolphins have named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback just two days after he saw some playing time against the New York Jets.
Tua replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will now be his backup.
Christina Chambers talked with Tua’s mom, Diane, Tuesday to see how they heard the news.
Diane says they weren’t expecting to hear the news so fast considering Miami has a bye this weekend, but as soon as Tua called them, she says it was an emotional moment.
As soon as Tua got the news from coach, he immediately called his parents, Diane and Galu, to tell them he had been named the starter.
Diane says they celebrated by praying and started making plans for next weekend. Tua saw his first NFL action on Sunday, October 18 when he went 2 for 2 for 9 yards in the Dolphins blowout win over the New York Jets.
Diane says they were on a Zoom call when they received word he was playing. She says that’s the first time she’s missed seeing him play and she will never let it happen again.
Tua’s first NFL start will come 351 days after he dislocated his right hip and fractured his posterior wall when Alabama played Mississippi State.
Tua will start Sunday, November 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Tagovailoas will have a busy weekend as they will watch their other son Taulia play at Maryland and then head to Miami to watch Tua on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.