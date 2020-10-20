Four men arrested in drug trafficking investigation from Texas to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal court records show four men were arrested in Birmingham in an investigation into the Lozano drug trafficking organization.
Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents said in the investigation they identified a semi-truck used by the Lozano organization to transport cocaine from Texas to Alabama. Agents say the same truck was spotted in Texas, and they began an operation to bust the delivery in Birmingham on October 16, 2020.
The semi and another truck were followed and observed off Carson Road in Birmingham on the afternoon of October 16. Agents say they saw men unload eight pallets from the semi to the truck.
The pallets had nine hidden areas built into them.
After following the truck agents pulled the driver over, later searched the truck, and found approximately 72 kilogram-size, individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine.
The investigation used recorded telephone calls and confidential sources.
After the arrest, one of the suspects told agents he would buy a kg of cocaine for $31,000 and sell it for $33,000. He kept $1,000 and split the remaining money with his workers.
The men are charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Controlled Substances.
