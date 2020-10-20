Eula Battle, wife of Huntsville’s Mayor, passes away

As a Huntsville native, Eula was involved in many activities and organizations throughout her lifetime. A former member of the Junior League of Huntsville and Grace Club, Eula was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was selected as a participant in the Leadership Huntsville Class 26 and belonged to Alpha Kappa Delta, an honorary organization for women educators, and to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was honored by the Women’s Economic Development Council Foundation in 2014, received the DAR Founders Medal for Education in 2019, and received the 2020 Boy Scouts Whitney M. Young Community Service Award. In 2019 Athens State University established the Eula S. Battle education scholarship so she could have a hand in developing future teachers. In 2020, Eula was a White Linen and Wine Honoree for the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation.