Endangered Missing Persons Alert issued for Montgomery woman

Naomi Pickett Yates was last seen in Montgomery around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The Montgomery Police Department says she may have health issues that may impair her judgement. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA Staff | October 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 5:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency statewide Endangered Missing Persons Alert for a 67-year-old Montgomery woman.

ALEA’s alert comes at the request of the Montgomery Police Department and seeks the public’s help finding Naomi Pickett Yates.

Ms. Yates may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen Tuesday around 5 a.m. and was wearing a black shirt with flower print and gray pants.

Ms. Yates left the area of South Union Street in Montgomery on foot.

She is described as being 5 feet all and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Montgomery Police at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.