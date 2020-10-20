Celebrating Halloween Safely: Local nonprofit to host coronavirus friendly event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus cancellations have been hard on all of us. But for children, it can be especially tough. Cancelled school, parties and trips, and now even trick or treating seems risky.
That’s why Easter Seals of Greater Birmingham is stepping up, to give kids something fun to look forward to.
“We feel like children throughout covid have really been gypped,” says Katelyn George of Easter Seals. “We want them to enjoy Halloween. So we are doing a fall festival Halloween trail at our pediatric clinic in Pelham”.
t’s a drive through event and therapists and other Easter Seals employees will be dressed up and handing out toys and candy to children as their families drive through the trail. It will be open to everyone.
“We think this is important to offer children because it goes straight to our mission. we help children with disabilities, we help them so they can interact well with their peers. what a better way to invite the children we serve and their peers to come to a fun event they can enjoy together safely in their cars, but they can enjoy together,” says George.
The Fall Festival Halloween trail is set for October 30th from 4-6 p.m.
The Easter Seals clinic is located at 240 Commerce Parkway, Pelham.
