Birmingham City Schools moving to blended schedule starting in November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will begin a blended in-person and remote schedule starting in November.
For students who opted for in-person learning, K-8 students and students with special needs will report back on Monday, November 9. High school students will report back on Monday November 16.
Teachers and staff will report back to work in-person on Monday, October 26.
BCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said leaders made the decision to return to partial in-person learning based on COVID-19 test numbers in the city and in Jefferson County, and on models from other local school systems.
Sullivan said “experience from other local school systems where in-person teaching and learning has resumed shows successful models for returning to school with safe and efficient operations.”
The blended model will include an “A” group reporting on Monday and Tuesdays. The “B” group will report on Thursday and Fridays. The other three days will be virtual.
The school system will clean the buildings on Wednesdays and all schools will abide by CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The school system is setting up a web portal for questions in November. It will be called ‘BCS Safe Return.’
