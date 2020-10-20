B’ham council holds special Sunday meeting to discuss upcoming budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders held a special Budget & Finance meeting Sunday, September 27 to continue working through the 2021 budget.
Council toiled over Mayor Woodfin’s proposed 2021 budget, which faces a projected $63 million deficit, the city said due to Coronavirus.
That deficit led to more than 150 Public Library employees furloughs and modified services at rec centers.
Mayor Woodfin addressed the issue calling it “temporary”.
Council president William Parker said the special meeting was called to accommodate everyone’s schedules and give them the opportunity to have their questions about the budget answered.
“Hopefully this will be temporary. Anytime you’re dealing with a $63 million shortfall, in the budget presented by the Mayor, it’s tough. But, we need to figure out how we grow this budget so that we can continue to bring in revenue and bring in tourism opportunities to the city of Birmingham,” said Parker.
