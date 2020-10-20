ADPH: Find safer alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween

By WBRC Staff | October 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:56 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Halloween 2020.

ADPH health experts say families need to find safer, alternative activities to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Doctors with the ADPH DO say children can enjoy limited trick-or-treating provided parents assess the risks of each activity, take precautions and carefully supervise.

They warn adults need to emphasize the importance of consistent hand hygiene, proper mask wearing and social distancing where people can remain 6 feet apart or more.

Halloween activities are grouped according to the following risk levels:

Higher Risk

Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating with shared candy bowls

Trunk-or-treating events

Crowded indoor events such as haunted houses and costume contests

Moderate Risk

No-touch trick-or-treating (such as candy chutes)

Goodie bags placed outside for pickup

Outdoor, distanced costume parade

Outdoor, distanced movie night

Lower Risk

Pumpkin carving at home with family

Outdoor, distanced pumpkin carving with friends

Decorating at home

Outdoor scavenger hunt in neighborhood

Virtual costume contest

Movie night with family

Health experts also say children and adults should wear protective face coverings made up of two or more layers of breathable fabric instead of a costume mask. Face coverings can be decorated with themes, too.

