ADPH: Find safer alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for Halloween 2020.
ADPH health experts say families need to find safer, alternative activities to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Doctors with the ADPH DO say children can enjoy limited trick-or-treating provided parents assess the risks of each activity, take precautions and carefully supervise.
They warn adults need to emphasize the importance of consistent hand hygiene, proper mask wearing and social distancing where people can remain 6 feet apart or more.
Halloween activities are grouped according to the following risk levels:
Higher Risk
Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating with shared candy bowls
Trunk-or-treating events
Crowded indoor events such as haunted houses and costume contests
Moderate Risk
No-touch trick-or-treating (such as candy chutes)
Goodie bags placed outside for pickup
Outdoor, distanced costume parade
Outdoor, distanced movie night
Lower Risk
Pumpkin carving at home with family
Outdoor, distanced pumpkin carving with friends
Decorating at home
Outdoor scavenger hunt in neighborhood
Virtual costume contest
Movie night with family
Health experts also say children and adults should wear protective face coverings made up of two or more layers of breathable fabric instead of a costume mask. Face coverings can be decorated with themes, too.
