Accident on TV tower kills worker, injures another

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One individual was killed while a contracting crew was working on a television tower in Baldwin County.
According to Sheriff Hoss Mack, debris fell and may have hit the workers; killing one of them.
Mack said two other workers were able to get down from the tower with help from firefighters. He said one of those workers suffered injuries that are not life-threating.
He said the deceased worker is still near top of the tower
Mobile & Escambia County, Florida high-angle rescue teams are on the scene working on a recovery effort which officials say could take several hours.
