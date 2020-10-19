WATCH: Birmingham PD releases video of hit and run that leaves truck driver dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has released a dash cam video of the fatal hit and run that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 6
The accident happened at 5:02 p.m. at I-59 North/ I-59 South. Investigations show the accident was caused by a white vehicle that struck a small silver sedan. The silver sedan was thrown into an 18-wheeler causing the 18-wheeler to strike a black SUV.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said the driver of the white vehicle left the scene.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the white vehicle and the driver involved in the accident that left the scene.
