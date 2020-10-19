Tuscaloosa firefighter returns home to recover from coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chais Billings returned home after spending nearly two weeks at DCH Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.
“It feels good to be home. Just be around family,” he told WBRC Monday.
“I’m so happy we can be whole again. We’ve definitely missed him. It’s been the hardest not being able to be by him and finally can. It’s so good to be here that first embrace,” his wife Amanda added.
Doctors released him Sunday night. His welcome home was more than the Tuscaloosa firefighter expected.
“There were some police officers waiting in their vehicles and they did the escort for us. We had a three-car escort coming in. It was really cool. I was happy we were able to surprise him,” Amanda explained.
Friends were waiting at their home holding signs and other first responders showed him their respect.
“I didn’t expect it. It meant a lot,” Chais Billings went on to say. Billings spent time in intensive care and was physically away from loved ones. “I’m still not 100 percent with my lungs and all that. I’m still weak for literally laying up for two weeks. So it’s definitely going to be a road from here,” he continued.
The husband and father, husband and friend to many won’t be traveling the road to recovery alone. “He’s a fighter. Everybody has noticed he’s a fighter,” Amanda Billings went on to say.
Billings expects to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.