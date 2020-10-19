Pelham city councilor attempts to have city manager voted out

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a three-two vote, the Pelham City Council voted Monday night to not fire the City Manager after several allegations of misconduct by a council member.
Despite her best effort to have the Pelham City Manage, Gretchen DiFante, voted out, council President Pro Temp, Mildred Lanier’s, attempt was unsuccessful.
Lanier gave a lengthy speech detailing dates, times, and locations where she believed DiFante acted unprofessionally. Before Lanier began her speech several people walked out of the room.
Lanier even exchanged words with Mayor Gary Waters.
All of this on the last night of a couple of council members who were ousted in the latest election.
Councilor Rick Hays, who was one of the councilors who lost in the election, spoke about the city moving forward.
"I love this city… We don’t have to agree on everything. But, I want to get better. I always
wanted to get better. I think it can be," said Hays.
DiFante has been the city manager since 2017.
