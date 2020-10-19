Nurse weighs in on Hoover City Schools’ return to 5-day in-person instruction

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in Alabama and a pending Influenza season, several school districts were transitioning back to daily in-person instruction.
Hoover City Schools was one of the districts calling all students who opted-in to head back to the classroom starting October 19.
Laura Strunk, a mom of two students in Hoover City Schools, played with her children Sunday evening before preparing them for school Monday morning. Strunk is also a nurse. She said she spent a while in Texas to care for COVID patients.
“If anyone would be totally against it, you would think it would me, but I think it’s important for kids to interact and socialize,” said Strunk.
Strunk said she felt her children, Zech, who’s in 3rd grade, and Samantha, a 2nd grader, are safe at school.
“As long as the schools are doing their best to keep things clean,” she said.
Strunk’s children said their school also followed face-covering guidelines.
“We don’t wear them {masks} when we’re eating for a snack or for lunch,” said Zech.
“Every once and then I have to take the hoop off a little bit, but I don’t take it off my face, to like, for it not to hurt,” said Samantha.
Strunk said she understood the risks, but for her family it’s one they would take.
“It’s taking a risk, but I believe in the system and they are doing everything possible to keep our kids safe.”
Strunk said she also checks the system’s COVID dashboard to keep up to date on cases.
