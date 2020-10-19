New rule means businesses must reapply for tax licenses before 2021

“A handful of us tax practitioners are concerned that this important announcement largely went unnoticed by most busy CPAs, as well as businesses across the country that hold a sales tax, rental tax, seller’s use tax, or a handful of other Alabama DOR-issued licenses,” said Bruce Ely, a partner at the Birmingham-based Bradley Arant law firm who specializes in tax law. “Every one of those licenses automatically expires at midnight on Dec. 31. Taxpayers need to get started on the renewal process first thing Monday, Nov. 2.”