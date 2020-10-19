Man shot dead by Family Dollar customer who was angry for long wait in checkout line, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives are investigating a murder that stemmed from an argument between two customers at a Cleveland Family Dollar store.
Officers were sent to the Family Dollar on Kinsman Road near East 116th Street on Oct. 16 for reports of a shooting.
A 32-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body in the back of the store, Cleveland police said.
Despite medical care from police and paramedics, the man died at the scene.
While investigating the incident, detectives learned that the victim was in the Family Dollar location with his girlfriend and children.
According to Cleveland police, the victim was involved in an argument with the cashier over payment options and was eventually escorted outside by the store’s security guard.
The victim and security guard were then met outside by another male, later identified as the shooting suspect, who was angry for having to wait a long time in the store line to pay due to the argument with the employee, investigators said.
Police said the victim punched the male suspect during the confrontation outside. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the body before fleeing on foot.
The victim then ran back into the store and collapsed.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464.
