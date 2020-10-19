JSU rededicates tornado-damaged Mason Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The music program at Jacksonville State University now has a new and improved home.
Monday JSU’s President and its board of trustees cut the ribbon on Mason Hall, the music building, which had been damaged in the March 2018 tornado that left widespread damage across the campus.
The 1963-era building is considered new and improved, with more labs and even a new recital hall that wouldn’t have been available in a brand new building.
“We couldn’t come close to getting what we have in a brand new building for what this cost. It’s just quite a bargain. And of course, the part we’re in right now, we happen to be in the student lounge, this part of the building is a completely new addition to the building,” music department head Tony McCutcheon says.
The building now has a new addition as well that houses student and teachers' lounges.
We’ve told you since the tornado the struggles for students to find rehearsal space. They even used space in the nursing school and the stadium.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.