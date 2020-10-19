Gadsden man arrested for Ball Play Grocery robbery

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested on Saturday for the robbery of Ball Play Grocery.
Sheriff Johnathan Horton said David Martin Coshatt is charged with first-degree robbery for holding two store clerks at gunpoint.
Coshatt stole $274 cash from the register at Ball Play Grocery in the Ball Play community, Investigator Will Farley said.
Police say Coshatt admitted to holding the store clerks at gunpoint with a toy gun, taking the money from the register and running to his vehicle, where he fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu. He had prior felonies for first-degree arson.
Coshatt was picked up at his residence in the Ball Play community a couple of hours after the robbery occurred. He was taken into custody and transported to the Etowah County Detention Center where he is being held on a $201,000 surety bond.
