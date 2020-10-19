First Alert for warm temperatures this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend! The big story this week is the forecast for warmer temperatures. We are waking up with most of us in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures are already 5-10 degrees warmer this morning compared to Sunday morning. First Alert AccuTrack is showing mostly clear conditions across our state. We are watching a disturbance to our north producing showers, but high pressure will stay in place keeping us dry. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. We should see light southeasterly winds today at 5-10 mph.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: Temperatures are forecast to stay well above average for this time of the year. High temperatures could approach the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. On top of that, morning temperatures will also remain well above average with lows in the low to mid 60s. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 74°F/52°F. The good news is that we should remain mostly dry through Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: We are watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that is moving into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle part of the week. Combination of moisture surging northwards from the Gulf and an approaching cold to our north will likely enhance our rain chances by the time we head into Friday and Saturday. There remains a lot of questions on exactly how much moisture we could see. Latest models are only showing an isolated shower or storm chance Thursday afternoon. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday as moisture moves into our area. There’s a chance these rain chances could go up or go down depending on how the models handle the disturbance. We will hold on to a 20-30% chance for rain as we head into the weekend. With more clouds and slightly higher rain chances, temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
Looking Ahead into Next Week: Models are hinting we could see a significant cold front move through our area by next Tuesday (27th) and Wednesday (28th). It remains too far out to determine how cold it will get, but one of our longer range models are showing support for highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Just plan for cooler temperatures as we head into the final week of October.
Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two tropical systems in the Atlantic. The one in the Central Atlantic that is roughly 700 miles southeast of Bermuda has a high chance (90%) to become our next tropical depression or storm in a few days. For now, I do not think this system will impact the United States. The next name on the Greek alphabet is Epsilon. The other system in the Caribbean has a low chance to develop this week at 20% for the next five days. We will monitor both systems, but I am not expecting any impacts on the United States.
