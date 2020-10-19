First Alert for warm temperatures this week

Next Big Thing: We are watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that is moving into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle part of the week. Combination of moisture surging northwards from the Gulf and an approaching cold to our north will likely enhance our rain chances by the time we head into Friday and Saturday. There remains a lot of questions on exactly how much moisture we could see. Latest models are only showing an isolated shower or storm chance Thursday afternoon. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday as moisture moves into our area. There’s a chance these rain chances could go up or go down depending on how the models handle the disturbance. We will hold on to a 20-30% chance for rain as we head into the weekend. With more clouds and slightly higher rain chances, temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.