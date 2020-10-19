'Case solved’: Rama Jama’s famous A is back

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mystery of Rama Jama’s missing A has been solved -- sort of.
Owner Gary Lewis confirmed with sign in hand Monday morning that the missing A has been returned. He says a young woman stopped by the restaurant before its 7 a.m. opening and said she had it in her car.
“She said, ‘Sir, I am so sorry.' She was trembling, and I said, ‘If you’ve got the signs and you’ve got the courage to bring them back there will be no questions, there will be nobody called,’” Lewis said.
Lewis says the sign was taken between 8 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday. He added that he didn’t notice it was missing when he arrived to work at 4 a.m. on game day, but it was impossible to miss once the sun rose.
“But we have it back, so case solved,” Lewis said.
Lewis, who also founded Rama Jama’s, says the A has been atop the restaurant for two decades.
“It went through the 2011 tornado. It’s been through hurricane winds and anything weather-related, it’s survived," he said. "But it didn’t survive Friday night.”
As for who took the sign, Lewis doesn’t suspect the woman. He initially believed it was Georgia fans, but not anymore. He is sure, however, that alcohol was involved.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.