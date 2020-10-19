Calhoun County listed as ‘high risk’ in COVID-19 numbers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s been a spike of COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County over the last few days.
In fact, there are so many new cases the state department of health has placed Calhoun County back into the “high risk” category.
EMA Director Michael Barton says health officials don’t know of an particular event that could be a super spreader.
But he says as the weather gets cooler more people are staying indoors, and as a result, there are more cases, more hospitalizations and even more deaths.
“We also saw last week has the highest number of new cases of any one week since the first week of August when the surge had occurred. So we are seeing higher numbers of new cases, but we’re also seeing more severe cases, so greater hospitalizations are occurring,” Barton says.
Barton urges Calhoun County residents to continue taking preventive measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.
