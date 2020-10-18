UAB creates drop-in study program for remote learning children and working parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a recent study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, many parents struggle to balance work and home life with the added stress of educating their children during this pandemic.
Since August, UAB offers children a place to learn while their parents are at work or school.
UAB created the drop-in study program at The Hilton at UAB and McWane Science Center for children of university faculty, staff, and students.
The study conducted at UAB found that organizational efforts to reduce home and work stressors may significantly impact well-being.
UAB Office of the President Project Director Emily Wykle says many employees and students have children learning from home this semester.
“Having all the demands of your job and educating your child was really wearing people down, particularly when we broke down the data, we saw it was a real challenge for women,” said Wykle.
To read more about the study and the student program, click here.
