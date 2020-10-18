Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile in the Tropics Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low-pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda have not become significantly better organized over the past several hours. Gradual development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly northward or north northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.