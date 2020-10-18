Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -High pressure and dry air are still the main ingredients in today’s forecast allowing for rain free conditions through the upcoming week. By next weekend, however, an approaching cold front coupled with increased moisture will bring a chance for rain by the end of the week. In the meantime, our quiet weather pattern is expected to continue. A sub-tropical ridge of high pressure off the Southeastern Atlantic Coast is expected to remain in place producing a dry, west/southwest wind flow. the ridge of high pressure will block any advancing cold fronts from entering our region for most of the week.
At the surface, the southeasterly winds will continue to produce highs just above 80-degrees but will produce higher dew points which will allow for mild overnight lows. The increased moisture may produce a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across South Alabama as early as Thursday afternoon and a developing area of low pressure will bring in just enough tropical moisture to increase rain chances area wide by Friday ahead of an advancing cold front which arrives by the end of the week into the beginning of the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile in the Tropics Showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low-pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda have not become significantly better organized over the past several hours. Gradual development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly northward or north northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.
