Shipt shoppers protest over company actions they say interfere with wages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shipt shoppers took to the streets outside the company’s headquarters in downtown Birmingham Sunday to protest changes that shoppers say are interfering with their wages.
The shoppers, who are seen as independent contractors for Shipt, say that over hiring during the pandemic has made it a hard for current workers to get orders. A statement released by the shoppers included the following:
“Since Shipt gives new shoppers order priority for their first 10 orders, full-time shoppers report struggling to get orders at all. Instead, their forced to wait at home or in parking lots for orders to come through, all while wondering how they are going to pay the bills.”
Shoppers also say that inventory availability at stores during the pandemic led to canceled orders, which left the shoppers uncompensated for their time.
“When the pandemic first struck, shoppers had to cancel many orders mid-shop that were full of high-value items including disinfectant and toilet paper. When these orders were cancelled, Shipt shoppers were paid as low as 29 cents per order. Only after much negative PR and pressure from shoppers did Shipt create a base pay of $5 per cancelled order,” the statement continued.
Representatives say that tips have also been an issues for shoppers:
"In April, Shipt admitted to withholding tips from 700 Meijer shoppers in Michigan. Tipping glitches continued throughout the pandemic, worsening as the year dragged on. In August, Washington Post released an article about Shipt’s constant tipping glitches and shopper stories of Shipt withholding tips altogether. Later, Shipt admitted to The Hill that there had been a glitch that affected tips on thousands of orders.
Despite Target’s Shipt’s promises to fix the glitches and begin quarterly audits on tips, customers report tipping error messages and difficulties when attempting to tip on a daily basis. Shipt continues to regularly deny the issue when reported by shoppers."
Finally, they say shopping limits have impacted their ability to make a meaningful living.
“In August, Shipt also started “testing” limiting how many orders a shopper could accept. Veteran shoppers who were used to completing multiple orders per hour for the regular members have been limited now to one order per hour."
