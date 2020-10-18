Police: Man shot and killed Friday while committing robbery in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the death of a man who they say was shot while committing a robbery early Friday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 3:47 a.m. in the 5900 block of Monticello Drive.
When police arrived, they found Timothy Rollins, 38, of Montgomery, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police says Rollins was committing a robbery when he was shot.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Police say no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.