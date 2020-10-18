Dale County correctional officer recovering after attack by inmate

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A correctional officer is recovering from injuries after being attacked by an inmate at the Dale County Jail on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Dale County Sheriffs Office, the correctional officer was leaving the special housing cell block when an inmate attacked the correctional officer with an improvised “shank”. The inmate repeatedly struck the correctional officer until the officer was able to free himself and isolate the inmate back inside the cell block.
The inmate then initiated another physical altercation with an inmate inside the cell block. That inmate received moderate injuries and was transported to Dale Medical Center.
The correctional officer was transported to Dale Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and then released.
DCSO Investigators have charged inmate Chad Brogden with two counts of Attempted Murder.
Brogden is currently in jail awaiting trial for the murder of his mom.
He is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Penny Wilson’s body was found in a burned out vehicle under the Choctawhatchee Bridge on Highway 167 North of Hartford in May of 2019.
Investigators believe that Brogdon killed his mom Penny Wilson Newton at her Level Plains home on Mother’s Day.
From there he transported the body to Geneva County.
The car was found burned with Newton’s dismembered body inside.
Investigators also say there were signs of accelerant near the burned out vehicle.
Brogdon was located on County Road 41 in Geneva County by a sheriff’s deputy. He was wearing a pair of boots that matched shoe prints at the scene of the crime. They also say he smelled of smoke and had burns on his body.
Brogdon was taken to the Geneva County Jail where he was held for questioning while the investigation continued.
Investigators say they searched Brogdon’s home where carpet had been removed in one room in an unprofessional manner. There was also evidence of blood in the freezer.
Rope was also discovered in the home that matches rope at the burned out car.
Dale County correctional officers were assisted by the Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire/EMS and ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
