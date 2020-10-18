Alabama outlasts Georgia; Wins 41-24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SEC powerhouses went head to head in a highly anticipated matchup, as the Crimson Tide took on the Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams were 3-0 for the season, Alabama with the number 1 offense in the country, Georgia with the number 1 defense in the country.
It’s a rough start though, as the Tide took the field first and Mac Jones threw an interception on the first play of the game. The chaos only continued when the Georgia offense answered with their own interception, turning it over at the Alabama 42 yard line. The Tide was able to make good on the possession, with a 16 yard pass to John Metchie and a 40 yard pass to Jaylen Waddle to put up the first 7 points of the game.
The next four possessions ended in a punt.
Georgia hit the ticket first when they converted a crucial third down and tie up the score, 7-7.
Alabama has no answer with except a field goal, until an incredibly impressive drive in which receivers Devonte Smith and Jalyen Waddle turn up the heat. The drive starts with a 38 yard pass completed to Waddle and ends with a 17 yarder to Smith for the touchdown. The score is tied again at 17-17.
The first half is riddled with errors and missed opportunities on both sides.
The Georgia run game is reliable and puts up 145 total rushing yards against Bama. But there is room for improvement when it comes to the passing game. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett, finished with a 18/40 completion rate and 2 crucial interceptions in the second half that completely changed the momentum of the game.
The Tide found new wind in the second half. Devante Smith and Jaylen Waddle had an incredible game. Smith finished with 167 receiving yards and Waddle with 161.
The Bama defense forced the 2 back to back Georgia interceptions, both of which ended in touchdowns. And as the Alabama lead grew the Bulldogs frustration took over.
When Georgia finally gets the ball back and can’t come up with the first down on 3rd and long, the dogs go for the field goal - but after landing a 50 yard field goal before the half, Jack Podlesny misses the 35 yard attempt.
It’s a nail in the coffin and the clock winds out with a 41-24 Alabama win.
